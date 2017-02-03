Is everything OK? Sophia Loren cancels SoFla date
Sorry old schoolers: “An Evening with Sophia Loren,” scheduled for Friday Feb. 10 at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. No idea why the award-winning actress is bailing but she is 82 so let’s give her a break.
A release says a future show date will be announced soon. Purchased tickets will be refunded via Ticketmaster.
In Loren’s show, the Hollywood icon shares stories of her childhood in war-torn Italy, her family and prolific career. She was to be accompanied by Entertainment Tonight interviewer Bill Harris and was to do a Q&A with the audience.
Guess you all will have to find another way to spend your Flashback Friday.
More info: Click on www.ticketmaster.com or call 800-653-8000.
