Posted on

Actress Olivia Culpo heading to Miami for Ocean Drive Cover party

olivia-culpo-2-1333x2000
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Multi-hyphenate hottie Olivia Culpo is heading to our neck of the woods, so to speak.

The actress-model-social media influencer-beauty pageant standout will be hosting Ocean Drive’s VIP cover party Wednesday night at Ricky’s South Beach. Culp, a former Miss USA and Miss Universe, fronts the glossy’s 24th anniversary issue.

olivia-culpo-2-1333x2000

The onetime Miss Rhode Island has a busy year ahead — Culpo will be seen in two upcoming films, “American Satan” and “Tired Lungs.” 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists 3 New Hotels We Cannot Wait to Open in Miami {+ 1 in Mexico}
Tourists 4 New Hotels Reenergizing Downtown Miami & Brickell

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Explore Vizcaya’s historic Village by moonlight
Miami on the Cheap has your free and cheap weekend itinerary – Jan. 13-15
Tourists Atton, a Brickell hotel where business travelers can unwind
Art Deco Weekend Celebrates 40 Years
Top 5 events during Art Deco Weekend 2017
Not for you, hipster: This craft beer is for your dog
Ringling Bros. flips the script (or adds one) for their first elephant-free show
Tourists A Guide To Miami’s Best Dive Bars
Tourists How Mango’s won at Miami Beach nightlife