Actress Olivia Culpo heading to Miami for Ocean Drive Cover party
Multi-hyphenate hottie Olivia Culpo is heading to our neck of the woods, so to speak.
The actress-model-social media influencer-beauty pageant standout will be hosting Ocean Drive’s VIP cover party Wednesday night at Ricky’s South Beach. Culp, a former Miss USA and Miss Universe, fronts the glossy’s 24th anniversary issue.
The onetime Miss Rhode Island has a busy year ahead — Culpo will be seen in two upcoming films, “American Satan” and “Tired Lungs.”
