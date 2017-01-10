Multi-hyphenate hottie Olivia Culpo is heading to our neck of the woods, so to speak.

Another day, another airport! Heading to #Miami today to celebrate the launch of my @oceandrivemag cover. See you guys in warmer weather 🌞🙏👌 A photo posted by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jan 10, 2017 at 6:58am PST

The actress-model-social media influencer-beauty pageant standout will be hosting Ocean Drive’s VIP cover party Wednesday night at Ricky’s South Beach. Culp, a former Miss USA and Miss Universe, fronts the glossy’s 24th anniversary issue.

The onetime Miss Rhode Island has a busy year ahead — Culpo will be seen in two upcoming films, “American Satan” and “Tired Lungs.”