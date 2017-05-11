Owner of red hot South Beach restaurant shows off his celebrity patrons
Myles Chefetz is getting with the social media program.
On Wednesday the Prime 112 owner opened an Instagram account (@mylesprime112) where you can scroll around looking for pics of the restaurateur rubbing elbows with various celebrities.
“All I do is feed people,”read one caption with a picture of Chefetz with Clive Davis, John Singleton.
Another sees him with fashion greats Calvin Klein and Donna Karan.
And no album would be complete with Flo Rida, a regular. Chefetz wrote that he appreciated the rapper’s constant support.