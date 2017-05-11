Posted on

Owner of red hot South Beach restaurant shows off his celebrity patrons

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Myles Chefetz is getting with the social media program.

On Wednesday the Prime 112 owner opened an Instagram account (@mylesprime112) where you can scroll around looking for pics of the restaurateur rubbing elbows with various celebrities.

music and film greats… all I do is feed people @clivejdavis @johnsingleton @primeonetwelve

A post shared by Myles Chefetz (@mylesprime112) on

“All I do is feed people,”read one caption with a picture of Chefetz with  Clive Davis, John Singleton.

Another sees him with fashion greats Calvin Klein and Donna Karan. 

Appreciate the constant support from local star Flo Rida @official_flo @primeonetwelve

A post shared by Myles Chefetz (@mylesprime112) on

And no album would be complete with Flo Rida, a regular. Chefetz wrote that he appreciated the rapper’s constant support. 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

