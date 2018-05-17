So you want to be on ‘Deal or No Deal’ and win a million dollars. Now’s your chance.

So you want to be a game show star.

Your chance is coming up this weekend.

Producers for “Deal or No Deal” are coming to town.

Remember that old show hosted by Howie Mandel?

It’s back baby.

DOND, which aired on NBC from 2005 to 2009, will be returning this fall on CNBC with Mandel as host again.

A lot of you have been asking how you can be a contestant on Deal Or No Deal now that it’s coming back! It’s as easy as clicking here – https://t.co/DSrCblbrGY pic.twitter.com/5YKqVWyYvU — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) March 29, 2018

All that is required of you is to step up to the plate and show off your shiny personality. A release says “fun, energetic” people are sought for the open audition Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

Mandel told AdWeek that the anyone can play the game, which requires contestants to a pick numbered briefcase out of 26. Each case has a cash value from one penny to $1 million.

Players have to contend with “the Banker” who makes them offers.

“There’s no skill. There’s no trivia. It’s just a very visceral kind of experience where you watch people and you kind of know what you would do if you were in their position. You scream at the TV,” Mandel said.

Fun fact: Meghan Markle, who will be marrying Prince Harry this weekend, was one of the models who turned the briefcases around for contestants during her 2006-2007 run on the show. She was briefcase model #24. Markle then went on to star in the USA network show “Suits.”

Funny enough, the comedian said he doesn’t recall the soon to be princess.

“To be honest, I don’t even remember her. I don’t. I don’t,” Mandel told E!’s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront. “I’d like to say I do and if she’s watching, and she’s not right?”

If you can’t make the casting call, you can apply online where you have to answer questions about yourself and submit a photo. A 30-second video that shows off your personality is also suggested. You need to be at least 21years old.

For more details, visit https://dealornodeal.castingcrane.com/