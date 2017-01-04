Snoop Dogg isn’t just a rapper. He’s got culinary cred, thanks to his cooking show “VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potlock Dinner Party,” with the one and only Martha Stewart.

Dogg did his crafty costar proud in Miami Beach at a New Year’s Eve party at ORA attended by “Transformers” director Michael Bay by mixing up a special cocktail for the occasion.

It’s called Snoop’s Tanqueray Eve.

Want to make it yourself? Combine 1 ounce Tanqueray gin, 1 ounce lemon-orange sour, half-ounce lavender syrup and 1 ounce white peach purée. Shake ingredients and pour into a martini glass, top with club soda and crushed ice; garnish with rosemary (OK, he called it a “spliff”).

The “Gin & Juice” hip-hopper also requested a deep fryer as well as 150 chicken wings to test out a new recipe that he learned from Stewart. Spies say Snoop handed out the final yummy product to people back stage, including Queen Latifah.