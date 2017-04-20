Posted on

In honor of 4/20 we bring you … Snoop Dogg

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

We always love when Snoop Dogg comes to town.

The rapper is always welcome because he is just so much fun.

OK, so it’s not the cleanest type of fun, but hey…

In honor of 4/20-  the holiday also known as “Weed Day” — we bring you the news that the lover of all things marijuana related is coming back down to Miami (he was just here for the South Beach Wine and Food Fest with buddy and VH1 costar Martha Stewart).

@oramiami @Ryan_VM

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

The “Gin and Juice” singer tweeted that he’ll appear at ORA May 3. That’s a Wednesday night so can we call the party Weed Wednesday?

Sorry, bad joke. 

Seriously, though, Snoop was active on Thursday tweeting his love of #maryjane with the simple caption: “4 mutha—-in 20.”

Check out where to get your munchies on here

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Florida Keys Hotel Guide
Miami Guide
Pro Tip10 Tours Of Miami That Are A Must
Tourists Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels
Puff, puff, party in Miami at these 4/20 events
Magique Show joins Faena Theater’s C’est Rouge Cabaret
Tourists Where to turn up in Wynwood
Stephen Marley on marijuana: ‘It’s a miracle plant!’
Pot-smokers can celebrate 4/20 at this Coral Gables restaurant
A Miami group wants to stop Bayfront Park from selling liquor. Here’s why you should pay attention
Gorillaz to headline III Points for rare, first-time-ever Miami performance