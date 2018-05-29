Snooki says she will do a season 2 of the Jersey Shore reboot. On one condition.

Do you like watching Jersey Shore: Family Reunion?

You’re not alone. The MTV definitely has a large fan base, and they want more.

So yeah Season 2 is happening. We heard that back in February via Deadline.

But will everyone in the cast be back?

That remains to be seen. A lot has gone on between now and then, some of it super ugly.

Both Ronnie Magro and Vinny Guadagnino are on the outs with their girlfriends, who appeared on the MTV show.

JWoww is rumored to be having marriage problems with husband Roger Matthews because of her time away from her brood (more on that later).

And Snooki suffered big time “mom guilt,” she told E! News, adding she would not want to be away from her kids in Round 2.

“I would [go back on the show], but I want it to be a different format. Supposedly, it’s going to be like a Housewives format where we film three days a week and we go about our life, and are not sequestered in a house for a month without seeing my family.”

If she and the cast are sequestered again, Snooks won’t sign up, no matter how much free alcohol and spray tans she gets.

“Being a mother comes first. Hopefully, they’ll work with me with that.”