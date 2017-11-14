What’s Run2Date?

A way to get fit, have fun and maybe even meet someone.

Run2Date, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Wynwood, is a 5K run (or walk) event designed for “active professionals,” say organizers.

Let’s face it, dating is like a sport these days, so why not break a

sweat doing it?

Register like you would for any other 5K and then select one of three categories that best describes your current relationship status. Categories are Green (“Up for Grabs” and available); Yellow (“It’s Complicated,” meaning available, but carrying some baggage; and Red (“Hooked Up,” aka unavailable).

Run for fun or run to impress, it’s all good.

Once you cross the finish line, you can enter into an exclusive and private “afterparty” at Mana Wynwood, featuring open bar, chill-out areas, food, DJ, interactive displays, lawn games and other activities.

“Our goal here is to help professionals meet and connect, with our hectic schedules and limited time,” said Derek Hodes, founder and partner of Run2Date. “We set out to develop an event that would appeal mainly to active single professionals and the hustle of their lifestyles. People are staying single longer and meeting quality like-minded individuals hasn’t gotten any easier, and in fact, it’s only more difficult in the dating app age we now live in.”

Registration is $65 per person. More information, visit www.Run2Date.com or contact TeamFootWorks at (305) 666-7223.