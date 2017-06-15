Want to sing like a VIP? Book a private karaoke room at PlugIN

It’s officially open: PlugIN, a karaoke club/nightlife venue at Gulfstream Park.

So sing to your heart’s content:

Continued below No top posts yet

“We are excited to bring PlugIN’s innovative concept to the U.S. South Florida’s vibrant, diverse, and international culture goes hand in hand with our mission to create a fun, socially engaging, and unforgettable experience to people of all ages and backgrounds.” said Oded Golan, CEO and Founder of PlugIN Global. “We are sure that our guests will share our enthusiasm for what we call the ‘PlugIN Effect,’ a new and unexpected way of connecting and bonding with friends, family, and colleagues through fun, music, and food.”

Forget those smoky clubs with drunks hogging the mike singing old Sinatra songs.

PlugIN’s approach to entertainment is different — luxurious, inviting and very VIP. Think beautifully designed private karaoke rooms of various sizes, accommodating groups of up to 150 people that offer a comfortable and upbeat environment.

You can hang out with pals or family, or hold private or corporate events at the 11,000+ square feet venue. The private rooms include features such as digital song selection from a catalog of over 35,000 songs in multiple languages, all with the latest in audio and visual lighting technologies.

For food and drink options, there’s premium in-room dining with an extensive bar selection of beer, wine, cocktails and spirits.

Located on the second level at Gulfstream Park, 801 Silks Run, Suite 2597, Hallandale Beach. Book a room by calling 1-8444-PLUGIN (1-844-475-8446) directly or through the company’s website at www.pluginkaraoke.com.