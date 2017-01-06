The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is on lock down after an unidentified shooter opened fire inside a baggage claim area. Five people are reported dead and at least eight injured. The suspect was arrested by area police, according to the Broward Sheriff’s office.

About an hour after the shooting, another incident occurred at a separate terminal of the airport, causing panic and sending passengers fleeing across the tarmac as police in armored gear responded with drawn weapons.

