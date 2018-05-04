She’s feuding with Roseanne Barr and suing Donald Trump. But Stormy Daniels is still working

She can’t stay away.

We’re talking about Stormy Daniels.

The beleaguered porn star is set to appear at CamCon later this month at Miami Beach’s SLS South Beach Hotel.

What is Cam Con, you ask?

Donald Trump may know (sorry, bad joke).

Daniels will conduct a meet and greet with “industry professionals” on behalf of Camster.com at three different events over Memorial Day Weekend: the Neon Night Swim Soiree at Hyde Beach, the Annual Private Toast for Models and Brands, and the fan meet during Industry Day.

“Having Stormy on Camster has proven to be a great alignment,” said Colin Rea, vice president of Camster, adding she’s ready to “make a huge splash.”

“We are excited to have Stormy visit us here in Miami to take advantage of the platform we have created,” added show co-founder Clinton Cox. “The scope of our show is far beyond cam models. ”

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Probably not the best idea to ask Daniels about her ongoing legal issues with the president. On Monday, she filed a defamation lawsuit against the real estate mogul after he tweeted about their case, referring to it as a “con job.”

Trump, who has said he did not know about the $130,000 “hush money” his lawyer Michael Cohen paid to Daniels to keep quiet about their affair, now says Cohen was paid via retainer.

The day before, ex NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani said Trump did indeed pay Cohen back the $130,000.

she's known for anal porn scenes. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 4, 2018

You may want to ask Daniels about her latest feud, though. This one is with Roseanne Barr, who accused the adult film star of doing “anal” scenes.”

Daniels clapped back: “I don’t even do anal movies, you ignorant t–t. That’s like saying you are known for your beautiful rendition of The Star Spangled Banner.”

Patricia Arquette even chimed in on the thread when shade throwers began to attack Daniels.

“Following this logic. If she doesn’t represent ‘classy women’ I guess that means the President represents classless men? Hmm.”

To register, visit TheCons.biz or CamCon.com.