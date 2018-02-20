She’s baaaccckkkk.

After 13 years, Myrka Dellanos is returning to her old stomping grounds: Univision.

Dellanos will cohost the Premio Lo Nuestro red carpet with Raul Molina on Thursday night, according to a release from the Spanish language network.

The journalist posted a throwback red carpet picture on her Instagram looking retro in a crop top and high hair.

The caption read: “I’m honored to have been the first host of the red carpet for Univision’s @premiolonuestro in 1999. This Thursday it all comes full circle as I host again! See you at 7pm/6 central on Univision.”

Followers can swipe to see her changing looks on the red carpet throughout the years.

Born in Philadelphia of Cuban immigrants, Dellanos was one of the first hosts of “Primer Impacto” back in the 1990s, along with María Celeste Arrarás. She worked there until late 2003 and the reasons for her departure have been a little hazy.

So what happened to the 52 year old’s thriving television career?

Some say Luis Miguel and their highly publicized romance may have played a role. The two had obvious chemistry, which Internet sleuths can witness during a 2000 interview, now on YouTube. They flirt openly and the rapport between them is smooth. The year before, they met in Madrid and sparks reportedly flew. At the time the so called Sol De Mexico had broken up with Daisy Fuentes and was linked to Mariah Carey.

Roughly three years after this interview aired, “Luismi” went public as a couple, and Dellanos soon left her high profile post. Gossip-mongers said it was due to their union; she said it was because she was trying to renegotiate her contract.

The Mexican crooner and TV personality split two years later.

In an interview with “Primer Impacto’s” Tony Dandrades on Tuesday, when asked if Miguel was the reason she left at the time, her answer was a resolute no.

“No, no absolutely not,” she told Dandrades. “I’ve said it a thousand times. People want to believe that but it never had anything to do with [my decision].”

The 30th annual awards show will air live from Miami’s American Airlines Arena and will pay tribute to some of the biggest and brightest in Latin music.

Univision’s longest-running show is switching things up this year: It will celebrate, not nominate, talent. It will broadcast live starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, on the Univision Network and via streaming on Univision NOW.

“The 30th edition of ‘Premio Lo Nuestro a la Musica Latina’ will be a musical journey along the evolution of ‘lo nuestro’ and the role our music has had over the last 30 years,” said Jorge “Pepo” Ferradas, Univision president of music, in a statement. “PLN will be a night to celebrate the music of the past, the present and the future.”

Tickets at PremioLoNuestro.com and TicketMaster.com