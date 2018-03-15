Shaq is hosting the hottest party during Miami Music Week — and you can win passes to go

In this Sept. 15, 2017 file photo, Shaquille O'Neal, performing as DJ Diesel, appears at KAABOO 2017 in San Diego, Calif. O’Neal will put his deejay skills on display at his private carnival-style event in Miami. O’Neal said that his new event concept called “Shaq’s Fun House” will debut March 23 during Miami Music Week. Photo by Amy Harris

You know you want to. And now you can (maybe).

We’re talking about partying hard with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

The former Miami Heat star is headed to Miami Music Week to unveil his new event concept, Shaq’s Fun House.

By the sounds of it, SFH is the ultimate, lit afterparty, starting at 2 a.m. March 24 in a top secret warehouse space in Wynwood.

OK, the event is invite only, but you can enter for a chance to get “drafted” to win passes at the website.

Shaq will not only play ringmaster to the over the top, carnival like party, but spin as well.

“Music has been a passion of mine for as long as I can remember,” said Diesel in a release. “Most people don’t know this about me, but I have been DJing since I was 14 years old. I have performed at some of the best music festivals in the world and it is about time I go big and start my own event experience.”

The event will offer two stages, a so called Fantasy Cabaret Show, free food all night long from Shake Shack and surprise acts from Ultra Music Festival’s main stage. Performers this year include David Guetta, the Chainsmokers and Afrojack.

“Just like me, this event is going to be HUGE in every way,” said Shaq, “with the best in dance music, entertainment, and all my closest friends.”