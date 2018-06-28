Posted on

Shaq is back in the Miami heat — hanging out at Pitbull’s school and DJing with Gucci Mane

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Shaq is baq.

We mean back.

The 46 year old onetime  Miami Heat power player is doing what he loves: living the South Florida lifestyle.

The basketball legend, formally known as Shaquille O’Neal, played with the Heat from 2004 to 2008, and definitely made a large splash around these parts.

He’s done a ton of stuff since then, from podcasts and TV shows to DJ’ing. Most recently, O’Neal hosted Shaq’s Fun House during Miami Music Week, and spins with Gucci Mane during a stop on his Summer of Shaq tour on Thursday night at LIV and Friday at the Delano with Diplo.

Yep, a jack of many trades: In 2015, O’Neal was sworn in as a police officer in Doral, and paid the tidy sum of $0.

On Friday, he wears his movie star hat: costarring with a handful of other real life basketball stars in “Uncle Drew.” It’s a full length feature film based on the 2012 Pepsi commercial, both starring the Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving, who plays a geriatric hoops icon who’s still got game.

“I had a blast hanging with those guys,” said the Hall of Fame center from Pitbull’s SLAM Charter School’s gymnasium. “We sometimes had to do a few takes because we were cracking up.”

The seven foot one athlete doesn’t play much basketball in the movie. He spent four hours a day in the makeup chair, trying to look old as his character, retired hoops player Big Fella.

“I mean, I’m young, so yeah, it’s a challenge,” Diesel laughed, adding that when retirement time comes for real he won’t own a martial arts studio like Big Fella does.

“Nah, I’m going to retire in the sun, have some fun,” Shaq said.

Sounds like he’s already halfway there.

