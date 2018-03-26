Posted on

Shaq giving Gronk a shoulder ride is the best thing to happen during Miami Music Week

Gronk and Shaq take their fun to the next level at Shaq's Fun House during Miami Music Week 2018. Courtesy of Shaq's Fun House
By David J. Neal and Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

The roving personal party that is New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski attended an invitation-only personal party hosted by former Miami Heat center Shaquille O’Neal in at the Toe Jam Backlot in Wynwood Friday night. The event was the hottest ticket during Miami Music Week, with almost 3,000 guests in attendance.

The secret soiree kicked off at 2 a.m. in the morning and featured back-to-back DJ set collaborations from DJ Shaq Diesel, Diplo, A-Trak, Carnage, Steve Aoki, Nervo and Miami’s own DJ Irie, who took over the mic and emceed the event for over two hours.

The music was entertaining and all, but the real show happened when Shaq and Gronk started bugging out.

First, Gronk goes full “Magic Mike” on us.

Shaq vs @gronk dance battle you tell me who won

A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on

Then, the largest piggyback ride ever, with the 6-6 Gronk jumping upon the 7-1 Shaq’s shoulders. And resuming his shirtless dancing.

