Shanina Shaik & DJ Ruckus show off their post-Fyre beach bods in Miami

by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel
 After the whole Fyre Festival fiasco, Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus were seen showing off their fit, toned & stylish beach bods Sunday on Miami Beach.
Shaik, sporting a Spell & The Gypsy Collective Kerchief skirt and a black Saint Laurent bag, walked hand in hand with Ruckus, who was also sporting a buff beach bod, a towel and Sommers LA Count sunglasses. 
 
Things looked pretty calm for the supermodel and her DJ dude considering around a year ago, the Aussie model was in the middle of a brawl between her ex, Miami Beach’s most ubiquitous male model Tyson Beckford, and Ruckus, about which Shaik said on Twitter, “I only know of one man and he fights for me.”
No fights and, as far as we know, no awkward Beckford run-ins either. 

