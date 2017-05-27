Shakira surprises Wynwood with free pop-up show

Shakira performs in a pop-up concert at Wynwood Yard around 1 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2017, to promote her latest album, “El Dorado.” About 200 people attended after learning about the surprise performance on social media. Sebastian Ballestas sballestas@miamiherald.com

Colombian superstar Shakira surprised fans in Wynwood early Saturday morning with a free pop-up show to promote her latest album, “El Dorado.”

The show drew at least 200 people to The Wynwood Yard, packing the popular open-air bar and music venue hours before Shakira took to the stage about 1 a.m. Saturday, performing two songs.

Some waited hours Friday night to listen to the Grammy-winning singer perform. The time of the concert was not revealed ahead of time, leaving many anxiously waiting for the singer to arrive.

Andrea Salomon, 24, of Key Biscayne, said she was grateful Shakira stopped by, if just for a couple of songs.

“It felt super intimate,” she said. “And she was so sweet.”

Many in attendance, like 32-year-old Alana Greer, heard about the concert on Friday night, via social media posts from the singer and the venue or from friends who had seen them.

It quickly trumped other plans they may have scheduled.

“I was gonna go home and drink a bottle of wine, so this is better,” said Greer, who said she has been a fan of Shakira since she attended one of her concerts in sixth grade.

Initially, she didn’t buy that an internationally recognized singer like Shakira would come down to a local bar and put on a free show.

“At first, I thought it was fake, so I Googled a couple of things,” said Greer, a lawyer who lives near Little Havana.

Shakira performed at a club in Miami on Thursday night, and on Friday morning hinted at a new “surprise” to her 45 million followers on Twitter.

“Ok Miami, another surprise from me to you today. Wynwood Yard … stay tuned for more info! Shak,” she wrote.

Lying on a hammock toward the back of the crowd, 28-year-old Natalia Cardona was having a “mild heart attack” as she awaited Shakira’s set. She said she’s been a fan of hers since she was 6. Her family is from Colombia, and she recalls visiting the country and quickly getting a Shakira song lodged in her head. She’s been hooked since, through the singer’s musical evolution and steep rise to fame.

At 40, Shakira has stayed true to her “punk-rock” roots, she said. Most artists wouldn’t take time to give a couple hundred people a free show.

“That’s what still makes her so humble — her roots,” said Cardona, a veterinary assistant who lives near Kendall.