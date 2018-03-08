She’s here.

Shakira jetted into Miami Wednesday, looking as if she didn’t have a care in the world.

But of course, her most hardcore fans know differently.

The 41-year-old singer was in such good spirits, that she actually stopped and signed autographs at the airport. The Daily Mail has pics of Shak, carrying a guitar, and interacting with fellow travelers.

Who would have thought the woman was $25 million in the hole?

According to numerous European media reports, the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker had to pay more than 20 million Euros to Spanish authorities to settle a tax debt.

According to the Spanish newspaper, El Periodico, the Colombiana was investigated for tax fraud; the probe sought to find out whether Shakira lived in Spain with her soccer star partner and baby daddy Gerard Piqué, between 2011 and 2014.

As per Spanish law, if someone spends more than 183 days in the country, he or she is considered a legal (and tax paying) resident. But Shak apparently said she was a resident of the Bahamas at that time. Hmm.

The 25 million clams only would cover the amount owed for one year: 2011.

The songstress is in the midst of her Dorado World Tour (hitting Miami in August), so let’s hope it sells out.

Let’s also hope the singer and Pique can keep it together amid all the financial stress. They’ve been rumored to be having relationship issues in the past.