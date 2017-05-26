Posted on

Shakira gives sneak peek of new album ‘El Dorado’ in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Shakira had a treat Thursday night: a sneak peek of her new album, El Dorado (translated as The Golden, but named after a city in her country).

Select press, VIPs and superfans gathered at The Temple House to chat with the Colombian superstar. 

El Dorado, out Friday, is her 11th studio album and the promotion for it has been unique.

A campaign called ‘Search For El Dorado’ helps fans track the songstress down. Shakira actually showed up out of the blue in NYC the other day to do a popup performance in Washington Square Park. Find more “hot spots” here at https://desktop.shakiraeldorado.com

The album is doing great. On Friday morning, she tweeted that it had reached No. 1 in 27 countries in just a few hours. 

Twitter user iLoveMusic was thrilled he got to take a selfie with the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer. 

He wrote: “I’m still in shock. I was excited to see perform, but then I got the chance to hold her hand and take a pic. I’m still shaking.”

