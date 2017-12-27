Well, we saw this coming.

When Shakira announced in November that she was canceling several dates on the European leg of her “El Dorado” tour, South Florida’s Jan. 11 concert date seemed a bit questionable.

But today she officially announced that she is postponing several dates on the U.S. leg of the tour, including her upcoming show at the BB& T Center.

According to a statement issued by the BB&T Center on Dec. 27, Shakira’s doctors have determined that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer needs to spend the next few months working towards recovery “in order for her vocal cords to be in optimal condition for touring.”

The singer first announced the cancellations on Nov. 14 via her social media, right before several shows in France and Belgium.

“During these last few days of rehearsals I have unfortunately strained my vocal chords and as a result, my doctors have ordered me to go on vocal rest to avoid any greater damage that could keep me from performing. I’m devastated,” she posted, adding: “As much at it pains me, I know I need to heed the advice of my doctors and recover so I can give you all everything I’ve got once I’m on the road and not risk any further injury.”

The BB&T Center date on Jan. 11 will now take place on Aug. 15, 2018. Mexico and Latin America show dates are forthcoming.

Tickets for Shakira’s El Dorado tour are now available at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets are also available at the BB&T Center Box Office. Please visit http://www.shakira.com/tour for the most up to date information and show announcements.