These two Latin music stars are really heating things up.

We’re talking about Shakira and Maluma, fellow Colombians who have linked up for the new song, Trap.

Caught the video yet? It’s on the,um, sexy side. Even if you don’t understand the Spanish lyrics, the message is pretty clear.

The singers float among grey clouds and then steam and water, individually, singing sensually.

“He wants us to do it in different places. But I’m tired of disappointments. I’ve long not believed in men and I do not need this lovesickness,” croons Shak, who features the song on her new album Dorado. Maluma responds with, “She asks me and I give it to her. You know that I’m always here. Almost always calls late and Dirty Boy never changes. I want to kiss you. Satisfy you. Hey baby do not deny me, let’s go.” Nope, you don’t really need to read between the lines with this one.

These two are not only good singers, but good actors. Though the “Chantaje” collaborators look into each other, Shakira is still happily with soccer star Gerard Pique (phew, we were worried). Maluma is seriously dating model Natalia Barulich. E! News has a pic of them blowing smoke into each other’s mouths on his 24th birthday in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Sorry, where there’s smoke there’s no fire here.