Shakira and Maluma have a forbidden love in their latest sexy collaboration

Shakira and Maluma join their voices together again in “Clandestino,” a song that become available June 8 on all digital platforms.

The song tells the story of a forbidden love.

This is not the first time that Colombian singers have collaborated. The duo teamed up for “Chantaje,” the song from El Dorado, Shakira’s most recent production, which to date has already exceeded 2. 2 billion views on YouTube, reaching position # 1 on Billboard’s list of Hot Latin Songs. They also did a steamy video for their duo “Trap.”

With this song, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer again demonstrates that she is a pro at selecting collaborators.

El Dorado also includes duos “La bicicleta” and “Deja Vu,” with Carlos Vives and Prince Roice, respectively.

“Clandestino” was written and produced by Maluma, Édgar Becerra and Shakira.

The star is currently on her El Dorado Tour through Europe, the United States and Latin America. Her Miami show will take place at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Aug. 18.