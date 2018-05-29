Shakira and Gerard Pique are still together, we think. At least today.

Can’t people just give the rumors a rest?

It seems like every other day we hear Shakira and Gerard Pique are either on the verge of breaking up, or have already split.

It’s exhausting keeping up with these two.

They must be the most watched couple on the planet. Literally.

A story invariably pops up every few days that Shak and Pique are over, then the next thing you know, you check their social media accounts and either one (or both) of them has posted something that shows that they are most definitely still on. Though we have to mention that the FC Barcelona defender has been noticeably absent from Shakira’s Instagram for a while; we actually see more of her “Trap” collaborator Maluma. Just sayin.’

The latest deflection? The Spanish soccer star posted an Instagram video of him kicking around a ball with their son Sasha backstage during the singer’s rehearsals for her “El Dorado” world tour, which is currently hitting various stops in Europe. She makes two stops in South Florida for three shows this summer – one on Aug. 15 at BB&T Center and two at AAA Aug. 17 and 18.

This kid has some killer dance moves (his hips don’t lie). But just because their younger kid is where his mom and dad are geographically doesn’t prove that Shakira and Pique are actually together.

Like we said: Exhausting.

Rehearsals! Shak&Sasha A post shared by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on May 25, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

According to Latin news outlet La Opinion, the two stars are still living under one roof, but that they have zero communication.

Sources tell the site that the duo have a deal that they are waiting until her tour ends and the World Cup is over, adding that the relationship is not good.

“Shakira is very jealous, controlling and Gerard cannot stand it,” the source added.

So we’re thinking: Maybe Pique and Shak should just get married already and silence the trolls?

But then the divorce rumors will start….Sigh.