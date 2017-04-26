Oops! Serena Williams posted baby bump by accident

Oops! Serena Williams accidentally sent out her pregnancy “announcement” the other day.

Fond of selfies, the tennis superstar told Gayle King at the TED2017 Conference in Vancouver on Tuesday that she was documenting her bump on Snapchat but didn’t realize the post was public.

At least Williams is 20 weeks along — past the three month mark when it’s normally safe to tell the world you are pregnant.

“I was just saving them,” she added. “I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.”

The early announcement brought in tons of congratulations, but also caused some issues: Namely, Ilie Nastase, who made a racist remark at the Fed Cup in Constanta, Romania, about her unborn baby.

The former world No. 1 player was heard saying:”Let’s see what color it has. Chocolate with milk?”

Williams fired back with a loving Instagram post.

“You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. -Your Mommy”

Meanwhile, caution: Snapchat is unpredictable.

Remember the onetime Playboy Playmate of the Year who fat shamed a naked woman at a California gym and posted: “If I can’t unsee this you can’t either?” She was charged with one count of invasion of privacy and publicly ostracized for fat shaming.

Dani Mathers said she only meant to send that mean note to a friend.