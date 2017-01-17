Posted on

Serena Williams lets loose in new underwear ad

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Serena Williams has a rock hard body and isn’t afraid to show it off.

In a a new ad for Berlei underwear, the tennis champ lets her hair down a little, so to speak.

In the spot, Williams enters a dance studio and starts to move it, move it to a Billy Idol cover of “Dancing with Myself.”
The theme of the campaign is “Do It For Yourself.” It reminds us of a cross between Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” and Jennifer Beals in “Flashdance.”

On her Instagram, she explains: “Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun – and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you? #DoItForYourself @berleiaus @berleiusa.”

The Palm Beach resident, who recently got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is currently in Melbourne, at the Australia Open. Sister Venus is there as well, and told USA Today she was happy for her roommate.

“She’s actually getting a real life. She’s paving the way, once again, for me,” said Venus. “Maybe I’ll grow up.”

 

 

