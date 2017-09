MIAMI BEACH, FL - NOVEMBER 29: Serena Williams attends the Audemars Piguet Art Commission Presents "Reconstruction of the Universe" By Sun Xun on November 29, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Audemars Piguet)

She’s a mom!

Serena Williams was induced Thursday night at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach, according to CBS12.

The tennis star, 35, gave birth on Friday to a baby girl with her fiance Alexis Ohanian by her side. UsWeekly confirmed the happy news.

Palm Beach’s WPBF-25 TV producer Chris Shepherd announced on Twitter that the infant weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces, but his source is unclear.

She announced her pregnancy by accident in April.