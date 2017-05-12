Posted on

Serena Williams celebrates bridal shower at luxury hotel

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Serena Williams is having an awesome pregnancy so far. 

And now she had an awesome bridal shower. 

Yep, already! 

Last Friday, the tennis superstar was feted at 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach by friends and family including mom Oracene and  sisters Venus, Lyn and Isha for a girls getaway to remember.

Said pal, local publicist Lara Shriftman, according to People.com: “It was a magical weekend with a lot of love for Serena.”

The fiancée and mommy-to-be had a 3-day, all-out bridal soiree, starying in one of 1 Hotel’s lavish “Retreat Collection” suites.

The ladies indulged in massages, cocktails (or in Serena’s case, mocktails), yoga and meditation classes, as well as noshed on vegan eats from Matthew Kenney’s restaurant pInthouse.

