Tennis titan Serena Williams poses with baby bump

First comes love. Then comes a proposal. Then comes baby in a baby carriage.

Serena Williams is expecting with fiance Alexis Ohanian.

How we know: Snapchat, that’s how.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

On Wednesday, Buzzfeed’s Jarett Wieselman tweeted a screengrab and the congratulations poured in. The tennis champ was posing for a side selfie in a yellow bathing suit with a protruding bump. The caption: 20 weeks.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old superstar athlete and Ohanian posted a happy photo on Instagram of the Reddit cofounder holding his beloved. They were on a beach that did not appear to be in South Florida, where Williams resides with her sister Venus Williams.

“My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry,” she joked in the caption.

Serena and Ohanian got engaged back in December, when he went down on bended knee in Rome.

Although she did win the Australian Open in January, she has since withdrawn from competing, including in the Miami Open (she cited a knee injury).

Williams, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, is set to play the Madrid Open, beginning May 5.

How’s the knee now?