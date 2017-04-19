Posted on

Tennis titan Serena Williams poses with baby bump

Serena Williams, of the United States, reaches for a return against Daria Gavrilova, of Australia, at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Serena Williams left Australia last year as a beaten finalist, missing her chance to equal Steffi Graf's record for most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open era. Williams matched Graf's 22 by winning Wimbledon, and the six-time Australian Open champion returns to Melbourne Park aiming to secure the modern mark outright. Charles Krupa AP Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/sports/tennis/article126632474.html#storylink=cpy
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

First comes love. Then comes a proposal. Then comes baby in a baby carriage.

Serena Williams is expecting with fiance Alexis Ohanian

How we know: Snapchat, that’s how.  

 

On Wednesday, Buzzfeed’s Jarett Wieselman tweeted a screengrab and the congratulations poured in. The tennis champ was posing for a side selfie in a yellow bathing suit with a protruding bump. The caption: 20 weeks.

On Sunday, the 35-year-old superstar athlete and Ohanian posted a happy photo on Instagram of the Reddit cofounder holding his beloved. They were on a beach that did not appear to be in South Florida, where Williams resides with her sister Venus Williams. 

“My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry,” she joked in the caption.

Serena and Ohanian got engaged back in December, when he went down on bended knee in Rome.

Although she did win the Australian Open in January, she has since withdrawn from competing, including in the Miami Open (she cited a knee injury).

Williams, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, is set to play the Madrid Open, beginning May 5.

How’s the knee now?

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Florida Keys Hotel Guide
Tourists Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Puff, puff, party in Miami at these 4/20 events
Miami Guide
South Florida Outdoor Sporting Options
Magique Show joins Faena Theater’s C’est Rouge Cabaret
Tourists Where to turn up in Wynwood
Stephen Marley on marijuana: ‘It’s a miracle plant!’
Pot-smokers can celebrate 4/20 at this Coral Gables restaurant
A Miami group wants to stop Bayfront Park from selling liquor. Here’s why you should pay attention
Gorillaz to headline III Points for rare, first-time-ever Miami performance
The Caribbean is calling! Vacation packages for the perfect summer getaway
Tourists Bar Nancy is Miami’s best artisanal cocktail dive yet