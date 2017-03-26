All fun and games for Victoria’s Secret model Selita Ebanks

Thursday night was all about poolside fun.

The Victoria’s Secret model and sometime actress (“The Apprentice”) Selita Ebanks hosted the JBL Poolside Casino Party at Miami EAST Hotel to help kick off Miami Music Week. The Cayman Islands, who was dressed in a tight, flashy dress, mingled with the guests.

The event featured underwater photoshoots with JBL’s waterproof speakers, a variety of casino-style games, food and custom cocktails, and a live soundtrack provided by DJ Heron Preston.

Among the more famous faces in the crowd: Model Tyson Beckford, rapper N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.