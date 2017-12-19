Selena Gomez’ mom is torn over Justin Bieber and the anniversary of her unborn child
There are two things seared into the memory of Selena Gomez’ mom.
The first is the loss of a daughter.
The second is her celebrity daughter’s tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber.
Mandy Teefy opened her heart Monday to Instagram followers, thanking them for honoring her unborn child, Scarlett, who she lost to a miscarriage on Dec. 17, 2011. The mother of singer-actress Selena Gomez said she and family marked the day by sending balloons into the skies.
Thank you to all the fans who honored our Scarlett yesterday. Dec 17th will never be the same, but we decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them. Now the 17th is intertwined with the wrap of S2. So, she was there in spirit as always. A moms love for their children is pretty fierce. In order of my girls, Selena, Scarlett and Gracie. Family is what matters, blood or not, #family13 made me smile and feel loved when so needed and they didn’t know. Then, I came home to Brian and Gracie to send our love to Scarlett. Fans, I want you to know you are family because I have a huge family and you are the only ones who remember! XO forever.
“We decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them,” Teefy, a producer of the controversial Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” wrote.
She then expressed her appreciation by calling fans family.
But while her comments online were warm, the same can’t be said about Teefy’s feelings toward Bieber. The singer reconnected with Teefy’s daughter after Gomez split with Canadian artist The Weeknd. The news sent Teefy to the hospital, according to TMZ.
The celebrity gossip site reports that Teefy had an unpleasant talk with Gomez about her rekindled relationship with Bieber. Gomez apparently retorted that she and Bieber were attending couples therapy sessions.
Teefy and the rest of Gomez’ family are adamantly opposed to anything Bieber related, according to TMZ. One family member said Bieber would never gain the family’s acceptance for his poor treatment of Gomez.
Teefy was voluntarily admitted to the hospital last week after a friend asked police to check on her. The upset mother was released from the hospital later that day.