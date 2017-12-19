Selena Gomez arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

There are two things seared into the memory of Selena Gomez’ mom.

The first is the loss of a daughter.

The second is her celebrity daughter’s tumultuous relationship with Justin Bieber.

Mandy Teefy opened her heart Monday to Instagram followers, thanking them for honoring her unborn child, Scarlett, who she lost to a miscarriage on Dec. 17, 2011. The mother of singer-actress Selena Gomez said she and family marked the day by sending balloons into the skies.

“We decide to celebrate her by writing her letters on red balloons and releasing them,” Teefy, a producer of the controversial Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” wrote.

She then expressed her appreciation by calling fans family.

But while her comments online were warm, the same can’t be said about Teefy’s feelings toward Bieber. The singer reconnected with Teefy’s daughter after Gomez split with Canadian artist The Weeknd. The news sent Teefy to the hospital, according to TMZ.

The celebrity gossip site reports that Teefy had an unpleasant talk with Gomez about her rekindled relationship with Bieber. Gomez apparently retorted that she and Bieber were attending couples therapy sessions.

Teefy and the rest of Gomez’ family are adamantly opposed to anything Bieber related, according to TMZ. One family member said Bieber would never gain the family’s acceptance for his poor treatment of Gomez.

Teefy was voluntarily admitted to the hospital last week after a friend asked police to check on her. The upset mother was released from the hospital later that day.