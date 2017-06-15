Posted on

Tupac Shakur on wheels: The ‘All Eyez on Me’ Experience tour hits Miami

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Tonight’s the night. 

Be there at Mana Wynwood, or be square for the “The All Eyez on Me Experience” Cine-Transformer. You’ll be able to enter a 53-foot, double expandable, state-of-the-art mobile cinema, basically a movie theater on wheels.

The Cine-Transformer houses 91 seats, full projection and space inside for guests to enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the making of the movie about late iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. The vehicle also features an outdoor video monitor and a creative space for fans to grab a selfie and share their experience on social media.

The film stars Demetrius Shipp, Jr. as Tupac Shakur and Kat Graham as his high school friend Jada Pinkett.

Mana Wynwood,, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, from 4 to 10 p.m.

For more details about the movie and “The All Eyez on Me Experience” Cine-Transformer Tour, visit: www.AllEyez.movie.

Advance tickets:  Fandango: http://fandan.co/2n8T3Bb and Atom Tickets: http://atm.tk/alleyezonme.

