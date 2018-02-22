Posted on

Sean Kingston likes his bling, but apparently doesn’t like to pay for it, says lawsuit

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Sean Kingston loves his bling.

But he may not realize he has to pay for it.

The Jamaica born, Miami-raised singer has been ordered to shell out a whopping $301,500 to New York City watchmaker Aqua Master, who sued him over nine luxury pieces that Kingston wore and enjoyed (on Instagram and beyond) but apparently never officially bought, reports TMZ.

The jewelry included two diamond necklaces.

Aqua sued Kingston back in 2016, but the singer did not respond to the suit. The judge in the case was forced to issue a default judgment.

Aqua told TMZ that the Jamaican native, who now calls L.A. home, did make an attempt to pay, but two checks of his reportedly bounced.

This isn’t the “Beautiful Girls” singer’s first lawsuit with jewelers. The 28-year-old was sued by a Florida jeweler in March: Haimov claims Kingston traded in a used Rolex watch for a spanking new $59,000 model, but failed pay the balance of $25,000 (with interest the total came out to $44,000).

According to legal documents, the entertainer  ignored the order to pay the outstanding bill, and blamed his mother aka his business manager for the mixup .

