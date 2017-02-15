Posted on

Scottie and Larsa Pippen: Is the divorce off?

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

You’ve heard of Christmas miracles.

What about a Valentine’s Day one?

Scottie Pippen didn’t look like a man on the verge of divorce on the most romantic day of the year Tuesday.

The retired Chicago Bulls star posed with his wife Larsa and four kids in a beachfront shot (seemingly on vacation). Larsa, while looking sexy, isn’t very smiley, however.

The inspiring caption: “#TeamPippen Stronger than ever”

 

#TeamPippen stronger than ever!

A post shared by Scottie Pippen (@scottiepippen) on

TMZ reports the two are trying to work things out, and have not proceeded with further legal action.

Back in October, things were ugly over at their Fort Lauderdale mansion: 911 was called and rumors of cheating surfaced (Larsa with rapper Future).

But love conquers all, right?

 

 

 

 

