Scottie and Larsa Pippen: Is the divorce off?

You’ve heard of Christmas miracles.

What about a Valentine’s Day one?

Scottie Pippen didn’t look like a man on the verge of divorce on the most romantic day of the year Tuesday.

The retired Chicago Bulls star posed with his wife Larsa and four kids in a beachfront shot (seemingly on vacation). Larsa, while looking sexy, isn’t very smiley, however.

The inspiring caption: “#TeamPippen Stronger than ever”

#TeamPippen stronger than ever! A post shared by Scottie Pippen (@scottiepippen) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:36pm PST

TMZ reports the two are trying to work things out, and have not proceeded with further legal action.

Back in October, things were ugly over at their Fort Lauderdale mansion: 911 was called and rumors of cheating surfaced (Larsa with rapper Future).

But love conquers all, right?