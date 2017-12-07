Scott Disick got all fancy Wednesday night with his new(ish) girlfriend Sofia Richie at the Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach.

The father of three stepped out at DuJour magazine’s party for Richie, who graces the cover of its latest issue.

The two were seen chatting and kissing throughout the night within the crowd. He’s 34, she’s 19, but all seems good between the two. E! reports the seemingly reformed bad boy was on his best behavior and only had eyes for the socialite daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie. They’ve been hanging out since September, and Disick has managed to stay out of the headlines for a whopping three months.

Over 700 guests attended the poolside soirée, hosted by editor Jason Binn, including model Karolina Korková, director Michael Bay, baseballer Sammy Sosa, car racer Jeff Gordon, among others.

If you really want to keep up with Disick, you can stop by the Sugar Factory Friday night.

Join me for dinner @thesugarfactory on Ocean Drive Friday, December 8th, at 8 PM! #SugarFactory#MIAMI A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

The party boy will be at the dessert-centric hotspot starting at 8 p.m. His buddy and frequent Keeping Up with the Kardashians costar Jonathan Cheban recently struck a deal with the candy venue.