Scott Disick is in Miami with his bros. So where’s his teenage girlfriend?

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 25: Television personality Scott Disick arrives at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on July 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

We know how much Scott Disick likes to bond with his bros.

On Sunday, while his ex, new auntie Kourtney Kardashian, was living it up for her 39th birthday over at Disneyland in L.A., the father of three was in Miami, hanging with the guys.

Paparazzi snapped Disick lounging on a beach chair, fiddling with his phone. Was he texting Kourtney or his current girlfriend Sofia Richie? Lionel Richie’s teen daughter was nowhere in sight. The 19 year old was back home on the other coast, hanging with pals.

Disick’s entourage included NYC restaurant/club owner Chris Reda, party guys David “Papi” Einhorn and his brother Yanni Einhorn, LIV owner Dave Grutman, and artist Alec Monopoly (who’s hiding his face).

Papi Einhorn posted a “Sunday Funday” pic on Instagram of the men cruising around the bay. Spies say they partied at Seaspice.

Some commenters weighed in on the fact that beer bottles were on the boat, knowing that Disick has a drinking problem.

One with the handle #janevane13 wrote: “Well, well, well if it isn’t the bad influence einhorn loser bros bros @davideinhorn @yannieinhorn the enabling @iamchrisreda and the idgaf about scott’s drinking. I just want to paint my cartoons and flex on the gram. You can do better than be under the influence of this evil twins.”

Another with the handle #landofnod321 posted on the photo: “Today is a perfect example of why Scott needs to stay the hell away from you! Doing so much better with Sofia Richie, stayed away from you for over four months and then today the two of you meet up and it’s a f–ing mess! And ur putting it all on social media!! You’re one of the toxic friends he needs to stay the hell away from.”

Sunday fun day A post shared by PAPI (@davideinhorn) on Apr 22, 2018 at 5:52pm PDT