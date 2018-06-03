Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have split. And we may have Miami to thank.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 25: Television personality Scott Disick arrives at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on July 25, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Sofia Richie has broken up with Scott Disick.

The oldest reason in the book: cheating.

UsWeekly reports the father of three, who is estranged from Kourtney Kardashian, was spied getting up close and personal with a woman while he was in Miami recently. He also didn’t behave Thursday night when he was out in Wyoming for a Kanye West listening party, reports TMZ. In that latter instance, the “Keeping Up with Kardashians” costar said he was single and no longer “with” his teenage girlfriend. There is a picture of the action.

A source tells UsWeekly that Richie found out about the party boy’s indiscretions, and she subsequently told her famous daddy.

That would be Lionel Richie, who wasn’t very supportive of the couple from the get-go.

“He said he is going to cut her off and write her out of his will if she continues her relationship with Scott as he thinks he’s extremely toxic for her,” the source said.

Another insider tell the website that Disick was likely intoxicated when he was cozying up with a mystery blonde: The 35 year old was “sloppy” and “could barely speak.”

After learning of his transgressions, the 19 year old just decided to cut the cord (or Lionel did).

Where in Miami this went down, we don’t know yet. Perhaps we need to ask his buddy, nightlife king Dave Grutman, with whom the reality star often parties when in town.