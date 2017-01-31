Posted on

‘Scarface’ remake in the works, but won’t be set in Miami

scarface-movie-al-pacino
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

You asked for it. You got it.

OK, so maybe you didn’t.

But you got it anyway — a remake of “Scarface.”

Say hello to your new little friend: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” actor Diego Luna will be stepping in where Al Pacino left off, playing iconic drug lord/Cuban refugee Tony Montana, reports the U.K.’s Independent. Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to be taking over the lead, but that appears to be just that — a rumor.

Somehow we can’t see the California-born “Titanic” star saying in a Latino accent: “In this country, first you get the money, then you get the power, THEN you get the woman.”

Brian De Palma’s 1983 film was actually a reimagining of the 1932 flick of the same name, which was loosely based on Armitage Trail‘s 1929 novel of the same name about gangster wars.

The new film (Universal) will not be set in Miami this time around, but Los Angeles. The characters will be Mexican, the publication adds.

Antoine Fuqua dropped out as director, says Variety, and it is unclear who is at the helm.

Latina.com reports that “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara is attached to the remake, playing Montana’s sister, Gina, who was played back in the day by Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Seems like a brilliant casting move to us.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

(Not a Prank) Rickrolling with Rick Astley in Miami
Here are 6 places to catch Super Bowl LI

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Rum and music for all this weekend in Miami – Feb. 3 – 5
Miami Guide
A Runner’s Guide To Miami
Foodies and romantics, these Valentine’s menus will fill your heart and your stomach
‘Moonlight’ actor delivers moving speech about tolerance at SAG Awards
February has all the events. Seriously, take a look at this list
Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages
This is what happens when you take your kids to a Drag Brunch
Made in Dade: The Miami spots where ‘Moonlight’ was filmed
Lovin’ it? McDonald’s delivers through UberEATS in Miami
Tourists How to get stranded on these South Florida private islands