‘Scarface’ remake in the works, but won’t be set in Miami

You asked for it. You got it.

OK, so maybe you didn’t.

But you got it anyway — a remake of “Scarface.”

Say hello to your new little friend: “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” actor Diego Luna will be stepping in where Al Pacino left off, playing iconic drug lord/Cuban refugee Tony Montana, reports the U.K.’s Independent. Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to be taking over the lead, but that appears to be just that — a rumor.

Somehow we can’t see the California-born “Titanic” star saying in a Latino accent: “In this country, first you get the money, then you get the power, THEN you get the woman.”

Brian De Palma’s 1983 film was actually a reimagining of the 1932 flick of the same name, which was loosely based on Armitage Trail‘s 1929 novel of the same name about gangster wars.

The new film (Universal) will not be set in Miami this time around, but Los Angeles. The characters will be Mexican, the publication adds.

Antoine Fuqua dropped out as director, says Variety, and it is unclear who is at the helm.

Latina.com reports that “Modern Family” star Sofia Vergara is attached to the remake, playing Montana’s sister, Gina, who was played back in the day by Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. Seems like a brilliant casting move to us.