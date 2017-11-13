Sawgrass Mills to open three major stores in time for the holidays

Dear Holiday Shopping,

You suck.

But South Florida’s largest outlet mall Sawgrass Mills is hooking you up this year, so maybe it won’t be so bad. Three new retailers are arriving just in time for the spend-iest time of the year.

Without further ado, here are the most up-to-date openings in Sawgrass Mills before Santa rides in on his sleigh…

H&M

At noon Nov. 16, everyone’s favorite on-trend and wallet-friendly retail giant H&M will be opening its doors at Sawgrass Mills – with a musical twist. Charli XCX will performing that evening. Spanning 40,000 square feet, finding an inexpensive-yet-dope-AF gift for your friends and fam will be easy-peasy.

Lululemon

All. The. Lulu. Everyone’s favorite provider of workout gear Lululemon is now open at Sawgrass — with majorly marked-down merch. Yep, scoop up your fave crop pants and sports bras for the #fitspo fanatics in your life.

Dolce & Gabbana

For the fancy pants peeps on your gift list, hit Dolce & Gabbana. The freshly minted Italian fashion house just opened its doors and is brimming with luxe fashion finds for both men and women.

Sawgrass Mills, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; simon.com