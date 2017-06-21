Posted on

OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!

Photos by Genesis Bonilla
By Maria Tettamanti For Miami.com

Who always has room in their life for another handbag?

**INSERT RAISED-HAND EMOJI HERE**

Sawgrass Mills is hosting its first-ever Annual Bag Sale now through June 30th and you’re invited.

The deal-io?

In addition to the usual savings omnipresent at Sawgrass, the infamous outlets will celebrate the sale by offering shoppers the latest handbag trend report and a contest on Facebook to win a free handbag.

Feeling lucky? Here's your chance to win a $500 BAG SHOPPING SPREE. Comment below and tell us which bag speaks to you: a classic tote? a mini?… Hurry! Your chance ends July 1 at 12:00am!

Posted by Sawgrass Mills on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Participating retailers in the month-long celebration include: Aldo, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet Store, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, DKNY, Fossil Outlet, Furla, GUESS Factory + G by Guess, kate spade new york, Kipling, Lucky Brand, NAUTICA, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF FIFTH, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Vera Bradley Factory Outlets and Wilsons Leather.

Blogger Kelly Saks stocks up on designer bags Photos by Genesis Bonilla.

Here are some of Miami Fashion Blogger Kelly Saks‘ top picks for summer…

Photos by Genesis Bonilla

Sawgrass Mills, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!
This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired
Miami Guide
Where to dine in Doral (it’s not all chain restaurants anymore)
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)
Jazid owner Daniel Wohlstein is selling his club: ‘The City of Miami Beach has killed the nightlife of South Beach’
Zip lines, a lagoon and a lazy river: the new Jungle Island is going to have all of that stuff.
LCD Soundsystem is playing in Miami in October
Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’