OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!

Who always has room in their life for another handbag?

**INSERT RAISED-HAND EMOJI HERE**

Sawgrass Mills is hosting its first-ever Annual Bag Sale now through June 30th and you’re invited.

The deal-io?

In addition to the usual savings omnipresent at Sawgrass, the infamous outlets will celebrate the sale by offering shoppers the latest handbag trend report and a contest on Facebook to win a free handbag.

Feeling lucky? Here's your chance to win a $500 BAG SHOPPING SPREE. Comment below and tell us which bag speaks to you: a classic tote? a mini?… Hurry! Your chance ends July 1 at 12:00am! Posted by Sawgrass Mills on Saturday, June 17, 2017

Participating retailers in the month-long celebration include: Aldo, Bloomingdale’s The Outlet Store, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, DKNY, Fossil Outlet, Furla, GUESS Factory + G by Guess, kate spade new york, Kipling, Lucky Brand, NAUTICA, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF FIFTH, Steve Madden, Tommy Hilfiger, Tory Burch, Vera Bradley Factory Outlets and Wilsons Leather.

Blogger Kelly Saks stocks up on designer bags Photos by Genesis Bonilla.

Here are some of Miami Fashion Blogger Kelly Saks‘ top picks for summer…

Photos by Genesis Bonilla

Sawgrass Mills, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise