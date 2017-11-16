Just when you thought South Florida didn’t have room for another store brimming with on-trend $12 tops, well, think again because…

Sawgrass Mills is opening a new H&M store today! And if the prospect of scoring a sweet pair of pants for pennies isn’t enough to excite you heathens…

Charli XCX will be performing a concert to celebrate the store’s grand opening at 8 p.m. (RSVP here: https://hmfortlauderdale.splashthat.com/)

BOOM. CLAP. (Pun, people!)

“I’m so excited to be putting on this concert with H&M for my fans in Fort Lauderdale! H&M is one of my favorite brands and I always find pieces there that speak to my style,” Charli XCX says.

Joining the lineup at Florida’s largest outlet mall, H&M Sawgrass Mills opens to the public at noon on Thursday, November 16th with a few surprises aside from Charli XCX’s tunes.

The first 500 customers in line will snag gift cards ranging from $10 to $500, and customers who bring garments to be recycled in H&M’s Garment Collecting program will be entered to win gift cards valued between $50 and $500. In addition, 35 customers in line will receive a VIP Charli XCX concert package, which includes a signed poster of Charli and 2 VIP tickets for the concert this very evening.

“We are thrilled to be opening our newest location in the Fort Lauderdale area,” U.S. President for H&M Daniel Kulle says. He adds, “We are so happy to be able to offer our customers here even more access to fashion, and to have the talented Charli XCX help us celebrate!”

We couldn’t agree more.

Sawgrass Mills, 12801 W. Sunrise Blvd., Sunrise; simon.com/mall/sawgrass-mills