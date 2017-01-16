Posted on

Sasha Obama’s fun in the sun in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Dad’s about to step down and move out of the White House.

So how does Sasha Obama spend her last days as one of two first daughters? The 15-year-old was in Miami Beach over the weekend, staying at the Setai. Acccording to UsWeekly, Sasha traveled south with a few pals, including Maisy Biden, Vice President Joe Biden’s granddaughter.

Sasha’s quite the hipster dresser: Drake gave her a shout-out on social media for wearing a black baseball cap that feature the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s OvO symbol. 

The young lady was absent for Barack Obama’s farewell speech last week, inspiring the hashtag #wheressasha; mom First Lady Michelle Obama explained to Jimmy Fallon later that the young lady had a big science test.

“She had a final,” Michelle told the late night host. “You know the Obamas. ‘Girl, sorry. You take your test. You can say goodbye later.’”

Don’t expect Kardashian-like selfies from Sasha any time soon. The teen has no account of her own yet — mom doesn’t think it’s appropriate yet for a girl her age, she told 20/20 back in 2013.

 

