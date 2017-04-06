Posted on

Top Chef hunk Sam Talbot in the house!

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

His face is easy on the eyes and his food easy on the mouth.

He’s Top Chef alum Sam Talbot, and he’ll be in town April 28 for an event called Out of the Kitchen at the St Regis Bal Harbour. 

Proceeds will benefit the work of the Diabetes Research Institute at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. It’s a cause near to the toque’s heart, as the Bravo show’s fan favorite has Type 1 diabetes. 

Expect a Chopped style dining experience: The culinary talent will have their own tables inside the main ballroom and simultaneously prepare their signature, specially crafted three-course dinner for 12 adventurous diners – who won’t know what they’ll be eating until they arrive.

Guests will also enjoy a cocktail reception with pop-up restaurants including BH Burger Bar and Council Oak, and specialty cocktails by LILT Lounge, as well as desserts from Fireman Derek’s World Famous Pies and MDough.

Tickets are $275 per person at DiabetesResearch.org/Out-of-the-Kitchen

Talbot, who has a new cookbook, will also do a signing of  100% Real: 100 Insanely Good Recipes for Clean Food Made Fresh as well as a mini sampling of his Southern comfort fare at Book & Books in Coral Gables the following day at 5 p.m. 

 

 

 

 

Comments

