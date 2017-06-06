Salma Hayek in Miami, looking fabulous at 50

Salma Hayek attends LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

We heart Salma Hayek.

The actress was in Miami Beach Monday to promote her latest movie, “Beatriz at Dinner,” and we were stunned to see that the “Dusk Til Dawn” star is 50.

The mother of one turns 51 in September (her husband is mega mogul François-Henri Pinault).

NY and LA come see #beatrizatdinner this Friday the 9th. The rest of America come a little later, maybe on the 16th to see it in your city! NY y LA vengan a ver #beatrizatdinner este viernes 9. El resto de Estados Unidos vengan un poco después, alrededor del 16, dependiendo de tu ciudad! @beatrizatdinner @miguelarteta A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 6, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Hayek appeared on “Despierta America” with director Miguel Arteta to chat with press and later moved onto the Soho Beach House. The “Desperado” star wore a floral dress and high wedgies, her hair flattened straight.

When asked if she was bother by Miami’s rainy weather, Hayek said, “No, Miami is always beautiful.”

Thanks for the love, Salma!

Cenando en #miami con #karenmartinez y @juanes. #aboutlastnight A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

She also posted a pic of her dining with Latin pop star Juanes and his wife Karen Martinez at Casa Tua in Miami Beach.

Who knew they were friends?