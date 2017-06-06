Posted on

Salma Hayek in Miami, looking fabulous at 50

Salma Hayek attends LACMA 2015 Art+Film Gala at LACMA on November 7, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

We heart Salma Hayek.

The actress was in Miami Beach Monday to promote her latest movie, “Beatriz at Dinner,” and we were stunned to see that the “Dusk Til Dawn” star is 50.

The mother of one turns 51 in September (her husband is mega mogul François-Henri Pinault).

Hayek appeared on “Despierta America” with director Miguel Arteta to chat with press and later moved onto the Soho Beach House. The “Desperado” star wore a floral dress and high wedgies, her hair flattened straight.

When asked if she was bother by Miami’s rainy weather, Hayek said, “No, Miami is always beautiful.”

Thanks for the love, Salma!

Cenando en #miami con #karenmartinez y @juanes. #aboutlastnight

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

She also posted a pic of her dining with Latin pop star Juanes and his wife Karen Martinez at Casa Tua in Miami Beach.

Who knew they were friends?

 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Miami Guide
These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week
Tourists The Miami Dolphins are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms
Show your island pride at these Caribbean Heritage Month events in Miami
Wanna see something cool when it rains on Lincoln Road?
He’s Mr. Las Vegas, but on June 3, Wayne Newton will be Mr. Coconut Creek
These Miami hotels have places where you can just ditch your kids for a while.
Of course, developers evicted Miami’s second-oldest restaurant. But it’s back