Ryan Tannehill celebrates his first Father’s Day
Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ryan Tannehill hung out with fans at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Sunday to celebrate the opening of the new Dadeland Store.
One fan brought a photograph of Ryan’s hottie wife Lauren Tannehill for him to sign to many laughs.
After Tannehill signed a bunch of autographs, Dick’s donated $2,500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Kendall and the football star took the kids on a shopping spree. They spent all the money on shoes.
Meanwhile, Tannehill had other things to attend to on Sunday, his first Father’s Day with 10-month-old son, Steel.
Lauren posted a sweet pic of the three, thanking her hubby for putting up with their “shenanigans.”
“It’s a love that you don’t know exists until you have a child,” Tannehill told the Sun Sentinel. “It’s amazing how fast the baby comes out and immediately this wave of love just washes over you. It definitely makes you take a step back and see what’s really important in the world and what’s periphery and what matters. … It’s been a great experience for me.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/BVgI8OOgO95/?taken-by=laurentannehill&hl=en