Ryan Seacrest and galpal Shayna Taylor can’t keep their hands off each other

Get a room! Shayna Taylor Instagram
by Lesley Abravanel
Ryan Seacrest really is ubiquitous.
From the gig with Kelly Ripa to the radio waves and the Kardashians, the guy gets around. And this past weekend, Seacrest, 42, apparently decided to take a break with live-in girlfriend Shayna Taylor, a 26-year-old model, fitness and healthy food fanatic with a vacation weekend in Miami.
In between well captured PDAs, the couple was seen having a romantic lunch on Saturday afternoon at Leynia at Delano where they had ceviche, sushi and salads.
The pair, we’re told, looked to be extremely happy while they dined and were seen being very affectionate with each other.  They held and hands on the way in and out of the restaurant. Awww/ewwww. 

