Posted on

Rumors say Amara La Negra is dating Usher. Could it be true?

Amara La Negra
Amara La Negra is a Dominican singer from Miami. (Jullian Andres Boothe)
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

If this rumor is true, Usher works quickly.

We hear that he is dating a local: “Love & Hip Hop Miami” fave Amara La Negra.

If this rumor is true, we’re kind of on board with this new couple.

Earlier this month, the mill began churning when not-always-reliable gossip website Media Take Out posted a story that Usher, who recently split from manager turned wife Grace Miguel, and La Negra, were already “in love.”

In an interview with Univision’s Tony Dandrades Monday, La Negra played coy when pressed.

“What’s happening with you two?” he inquired.

“Nothing! We are friends,” she said, blushing. “He did me a favor and took me to an event.”

“You look like you’re getting nervous,” Dandrades noted as she laughed. “Could something happen in the future with you two?”

“He is a lovely person,” she said. “He’s also very talented.”

All righty, then.

 

Comments

More Like This
Just about everybody at the Dolphin Mall has a suitcase. We asked why.
And the Munch Madness 2018 champion is…
Is it happy hour yet? If it is, here’s where you should go in Brickell
Miami Guide
Must-see attractions and best things to do in Miami Beach
Tourists They were open 24 hours a day for 40 years — until a hurricane shut them down
Free pizza from Seattle’s MOD Pizza as it opens its first Miami location