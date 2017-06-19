Posted on

Ronaldinho in Miami: From soccer star to DJ?

Purple, Ingrosso, Ronaldinho, AxwellWorldRedEye.com
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel
Soccer legend Ronaldinho has been making the rounds in Miami and we hear he’s trying his hand at the DJ game. On Friday night, he was spotted at KOMODO in Downtown Miami with DJs Axwell /\ Ingrosso (formerly of DJ group Swedish House Mafia). The crew then made their way across the bridge into Miami Beach where Axwell /\ Ingrosso were slated to perform at Story Miami.  And they did perform, but not without the help of the soccer star. 
 
Ronaldinho was in the DJ booth with the duo throughout the night, hyping up the crowd and, at one point joining the pair on the decks and pretending to DJ. Do we smell a collaboration? The group was joined by Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert and the gang partied until 4 a.m. 
Tory Lanez & Kyrie Irving
On Saturday night rapper Tory Lanez took over the DJ booth at Story and was joined by the Cavaliers’ star baller Kyrie Irving. Irving, we’re told, was “turning up,” grabbing the microphone and hyping up Lanez’s performance throughout the night. Actor Jessie Usher from Starz hit show “Survivor’s Remorse” was also spotted dancing in the VIP DJ booth area with friends and a few ladies.
 
On Sunday night, Ronaldinho returned to Story  to see reggaeton stars Zion and Lennox perform. Zion spotted the soccer star and gave him a shout out and Ronaldinho got on the mic to tell the duo how much he loves their music. 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Jazid owner Daniel Wohstein is selling his club: ‘The City of Miami Beach has killed the nightlife of South Beach’
Zip lines, a lagoon and a lazy river: the new Jungle Island is going to have all of that stuff.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
LCD Soundsystem is playing in Miami in October
Miami Guide
Shaggy: ‘These Miami spots are boombastic’
Hey, President Trump, here’s a list of places to go during your Miami visit
Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for
He got major pushback. But the host of People Matter Fest has a message for Liberty City: You matter
Tourists Having happy hour at this Wynwood restaurant could mean money for charity
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
These Miami chefs are celebrating Father’s Day in the kitchen with their kids
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?
A Miami Father’s Day guide to activities for Dad