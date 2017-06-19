Ronaldinho in Miami: From soccer star to DJ?

Soccer legend Ronaldinho has been making the rounds in Miami and we hear he’s trying his hand at the DJ game. On Friday night, he was spotted at KOMODO in Downtown Miami with DJs Axwell /\ Ingrosso (formerly of DJ group Swedish House Mafia). The crew then made their way across the bridge into Miami Beach where Axwell /\ Ingrosso were slated to perform at Story Miami. And they did perform, but not without the help of the soccer star.

Ronaldinho was in the DJ booth with the duo throughout the night, hyping up the crowd and, at one point joining the pair on the decks and pretending to DJ. Do we smell a collaboration? The group was joined by Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert and the gang partied until 4 a.m.

Tory Lanez & Kyrie Irving

On Saturday night rapper Tory Lanez took over the DJ booth at Story and was joined by the Cavaliers’ star baller Kyrie Irving. Irving, we’re told, was “turning up,” grabbing the microphone and hyping up Lanez’s performance throughout the night. Actor Jessie Usher from Starz hit show “Survivor’s Remorse” was also spotted dancing in the VIP DJ booth area with friends and a few ladies.

On Sunday night, Ronaldinho returned to Story to see reggaeton stars Zion and Lennox perform. Zion spotted the soccer star and gave him a shout out and Ronaldinho got on the mic to tell the duo how much he loves their music.