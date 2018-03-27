Romeo Santos is suing his manager for half a million bucks

Singer Romeo Santos, known as “The King of Bachata”, says that his former representative stole almost half a million dollars during his Vol. 2 Wold Tour in 2015, which included two concerts in Miami.

The bachatero, whose real name is Anthony Santos, has taken action and filed a lawsuit March 26 against Ángelo Medina Mercado and his company Publimagen de Asesores Inc in a court in New York, in order to recover the disputed money which is estimated at $ 481,146, plus interest.

The lawsuit indicates that Medina, manager of Santos since 2010, was in charge of reserving the tour locations and negotiating the fees for performances. As part of his duties, the representative had to receive the profits obtained, keep 10 percent that corresponded to him by right and distribute the rest to the singer.

This last point is the focus of the lawsuit.

Santos assures that Medina had to send to his record label, Sony Music Entertainment, the amount of $481,146 for the fees corresponding to the concerts from June 10 to July 12, 2015 in eleven cities in the United States and Canada.

“Although the defendants received the fees earned by Santos in connection with the June and July 2015 concerts, in violation of the parties’ agreement, the defendants have not forwarded any payment to Sony as Santos indicated and ordered,” says the submitted document in the court.

Medina, who is from Puerto Rico, is a well known manager who has represented celebrities such as Ricky Martin, Maná and Draco Rosa.

The first of these artists to split with the manager was Ricky Martin in 2004, after a professional relationship of 12 years and several months of dispute in court. The singer sued Medina to recover $ 2.5 million for charging unearned commissions, breach of contract and fidiuciary duties.

Medina, on the other hand, filed a counterclaim of $63.5 million against the singer alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

The lawsuits ended in October 2004 with a confidential settlement in a court in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Eleven years later, in 2015, the Mexican band Maná announced their friendly separation with the manager who had represented them for almost ten years.