Rowdy crowds shut down stage at Rolling Loud; performers shuffled around

Day three of the Rolling Loud festival got off to a relatively normal start and by the early afternoon the crowd of thousands enjoyed the sounds of Gucci Mane, 21 Savage and Playboi Carti.

But by the time rap group Migos were prepared to take the Monster Energy stage, things became slightly chaotic and led to the stage being shut down entirely.

The highly-anticipated performance was set for 6:30 p.m. but by 7 p.m. the group still hadn’t taken the stage and the event’s hosts, social-media star YesJulz and New York radio DJ Peter Rosenberg were pleading with the rowdy crowd to back up from the stage and trying to distribute water.

“This will get shut down,” Rosenberg warned.

Your fail was crowd control @RollingLoud #RollingLoud3 — robyn in real time (@robyninrealtime) May 8, 2017

And by about 7:15 p.m. the announcement was made that Migos would not be performing until later and the crowd was asked to hydrate and get food. Security guards stood across the front of the stage and threw water bottles into the crowd.

Wtf. So migos gets canceled and then they go to the other stage and no one at rolling loud says anything. Wtf. #RollingLoud3 — Grant Meier (@GrantMeierDV) May 8, 2017

Refund everyone #RollingLoud3 what's happened at the monster stage was unacceptable — Melz (@TheReal_Mwenda) May 8, 2017

When it was announced the group would instead be performing at a different stage, attendees began to run there. The Postmates-sponsored stage had a larger area for the crowd.

It was a theme that was common during the first two days of the festival as members of the crowd became dehydrated and some had to be taken to nearby hospitals. Some sets also got off to late starts and were delayed by hyped-up crowds.

On Sunday, set times were displayed on the large screens to the side of the stages for the first time during the three-day festival.

Performers were still running behind schedule, though. In the early afternoon, a DJ repeated “Y’all ready for Robb Banks?”

But 20 minutes past Banks start time, the rapper still wasn’t on stage.

Several crowd members expressed disappointment as they walked away from the Monster Energy stage after Migos’ set was pushed back.

One attendee named Drea, who would not give her full name, said that she was near the front of the Monster Energy stage all day and that the area seemed overcrowded and people were being overly aggressive.

“It was like 50 people in a row of 10 seats. There were people passing out and they weren’t letting people leave,” Drea said.

The stage has amphitheater seating closest to the stage and became a mix of seated and standing crowd members.

When rapper Playboi Carti performed at the stage he consistently asked for the crowd to make room in the mosh pit area but even as he ripped through hits like “Run It” and “Lookin” there didn’t seem to be a safety concern.

Before that performance though, most of the attendees had positive reviews of the fest and the performances on the previous days from Kendrick Lamar, Action Bronson and A$AP Rocky. Sean Connaire and his friends made their way from New York and looked forward to performances from Post Malone and Migos on Sunday.

“It’s been unbelievable, we’re staying at a sick place and the weather’s been beautiful,” Connaire said.

Jess Smith, who flew in from Kansas City, Miss., gave a similar review of Miami and said he was looking forward to seeing Future later Sunday night.

“It’s a beautiful city and it’s a great tourist city too,” Smith said as he and his wife posed for a selfie.

The Monster Energy stage eventually reopened, and Post Malone was performing to a large crowd.

Caitlin Randle contributed to this report.