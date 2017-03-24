Tennis god Roger Federer breaks the ice at champagne event
Roger Federer had a blast the other night. The tennis star, in town for the Miami Open, had some off court fun for a change.
Federer got the change to play DJ at Moet & Chandon: Break the Ice Event held at EAST Miami’s Sugar rooftop bar and garden.
He was seen smiling and mingling and taking selfies with the attendees.
The best part was watching him get in the DJ Booth with fellow Swiss native, DJ Nora En Pure. He was overheard saying he was happy to be competing in the Open this year (as he missed it last year), while drinking a glass of pink bubbly.
Moet Ice Imperial Rose, to be exact, meant to be enjoyed over ice. Look for it on shelves this summer.
For more on the Miami Open, click here.
